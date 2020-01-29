As of January 30, 2020, the following instruments issued by OXE Marine AB listed on STO FN Bond Market Retail will change name. ISIN Old short name New short name -------------------------------------------- NO0010815442 CIMC 001 OXE 001 -------------------------------------------- SE0010831545 CIMC 002 OXE 002 -------------------------------------------- SE0010831594 CIMC 003 OXE 003 -------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB