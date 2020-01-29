TOKYO, Jan 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the following executive personnel changes. The changes were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors on January 29, 2020 and will become effective as of April 1, 2020.About the Executive OrganizationNEC places the highest priority on achieving the Mid-term Management Plan 2020, which is the final year in FY2020, and will build a system to more strongly promote R&D and productivity improvement process reforms in order to grow over the medium to long term, without making significant changes to the company structure.(1) Strengthening Core Competitiveness with R&D - Acceleration of CommercializationNEC will establish a new Research & Development Unit that integrates the central research labs and intellectual property/technology strategy division in order to accelerate company-wide deployment and sharing of infrastructure technology owned by the business units, as well as create business models that maximize technological value through co-creation on an industry-by-industry basis, in addition to maintaining and expanding NEC's core technologies.(2) Strengthening Process Reform Functions.Appointing a full-time executive officer to further accelerate business process reform of staff, led by NEC Management Partner Co., Ltd. as part of profit structure reform.Formore information, visit https://www.nec.com/en/press/202001/global_20200129_02.html.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency, and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.