Asavie has announced the appointment of Paul Margison to lead its AT&T North American sales team. Paul joins the team as VP Sales for AT&T with complete responsibility for Asavie's Mobility and IoT services revenue via AT&T including Global Business Service, National Business Markets and FirstNet.

Margison brings to Asavie a breadth of experience having successfully driven sales growth and led commercial teams in the mobile security and cloud sectors at Zscaler, Netscout, AT&T, BT and Century Link.

Mr. Margison joins Asavie directly from Zscaler where he held global responsibility for that firm's AT&T and Centurylink partner channels. He oversaw the development of scalable solutions to grow Zscaler's Managed Security Service Provider business by 50% year over year. Prior to Zscaler, he held a senior commercial role with Netscout where he was responsible for developing sales for the Arbor Network services via Managed Security Providers. Margison was also Lead Product Manager with AT&T for their Premise, network-based and cloud-based security services.

"I am excited by the recognition Asavie is gaining in the market for zero-trust, network-based security services within Tier 1 service providers globally," said Margison.

"As enterprises embrace digital transformation, they are faced with the challenges of managing ever growing volumes of mobile workloads from endpoints outside their traditional firewall perimeter. Asavie's technology enables enterprises to securely harness the power of mobile devices and the Internet of Things, so that they can securely transform and scale their businesses," he continued.

"I am happy to welcome Paul Margison to our sales leadership team, said Asavie SVP Global Sales, Stuart Lodge. Paul has a proven record of developing distribution channel partners for leading service providers in the US and Canada. He is a great addition to our team and his experience and abilities will assist Asavie as we expand our development of existing and new services within our key North American partners."

LinkedIn Biog: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paulmargison/

About Asavie

Asavie's on-demand mobility and IoT services provide increased productivity, valuable insights and enhanced security for the digital business. Asavie's distributed private network and cloud platform, unifies visibility and control across all mobile and IoT endpoints. Strategic distribution and technology partners include AT&T, AWS, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, O2, Singtel, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone. Asavie is an ISO27001 certified company. www.asavie.com, follow @Asavie on twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005356/en/

Contacts:

Hugh Carroll

Hugh.carroll@asavie.com