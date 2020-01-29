Technavio has been monitoring the global commercial drones market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 20.39 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 36% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global commercial drones market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Drones Market Analysis Report by Product (Software and Hardware), End-users (Infrastructure, Agriculture, Public safety, Energy, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rise in the application of drones. In addition, technological advances in commercial drones are anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial drones market.

Commercial drones are increasingly being adopted in diverse applications such as mapping, logistics, and surveillance. For instance, in the logistics sector, several companies such as DHL International GmbH and Amazon Inc. are adopting drone delivery services to deliver goods in a shorter time. Similarly, many players operating in the F&B sector such as Dominos Pizza Inc. and Uber Eats are planning to introduce drone delivery options. Commercial drones also find many applications in the field of agriculture, weather forecasting, mining, town planning, etc. Therefore, the expanding application areas of commercial drones are expected to fuel the growth of the global commercial drones market during the forecast period.

Major Five Commercial Drones Market Companies:

3D Robotics Inc.

3D Robotics Inc. operates its business through segments such as Products and Industries. The company offers a wide range of drones for commercial applications. Some of the key offerings include Site Scan and 3DR H520-G.

AeroVironment Inc.

AeroVironment Inc. operates its business through its unified segment. The company offers a wide range of drones for commercial applications. Quantix and AV DSS are the key offerings of the company.

Autel Robotics

Autel Robotics operates its business through segments such as Drones, Accessories, and Support. EVO is the key offering of the company. It is capable of recording 4k resolution videos with up to 60 frames per second and a recording speed up to 100mbps.

FLIR Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc. operates its business through segments such as Industrial business unit, Government and Defense business unit, and Commercial business unit. The company offers a wide range of drones for commercial applications. Some of the key offerings include Unmanned Aerial Systems and sUAS Cameras Kits.

Intel Corp.

Intel Corp. operates its business through segments such as Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All other. The company offers a wide range of drones for commercial applications. Intel Falcon 8+ System and Intel Sirius Pro Drone are some of the key offerings of the company.

Commercial Drones Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Software

Hardware

Commercial Drones End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Infrastructure

Agriculture

Public safety

Energy

Others

Commercial Drones Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Global Tethered Drones Market- Global tethered drones market by end-users (defense, telecommunication, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Drone Navigation System Market Global drone navigation system market by end-users (military drones and consumer and civil drones) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

