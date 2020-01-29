Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN) As at close of business on 28-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 689.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 708.14p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 680.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 698.86p LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808 ---