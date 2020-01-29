Hexion Inc. ("Hexion" or the "Company") today announced that it will increase all off-list pricing for the following epoxy resins in Europe, The Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI) regions effective February 1, 2020, or as contracts allow. This price adjustment is primarily driven by increases in key raw material costs. All other terms and conditions of sale remain unchanged.

Products: Increase EPIKOTETM Liquid Epoxy Resin 150 Euro/MT for off-list prices EPIKOTETM Epoxy Resin 100 Euro/MT for off-list prices

Hexion account managers will contact customers to discuss this announcement in more detail.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global adhesive, coatings, composites and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005087/en/

Contacts:

Investors and Media Contact:

John Kompa

614-225-2223

john.kompa@hexion.com