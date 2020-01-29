Upon request by the issuer, long name and long symbol for instrument issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will change. The change will be valid as of January 30, 2020. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN Old Long Name/Symbol New Long Name/Symbol ------------------------------------------------------------------ JE00BJ9K7G86 AVA OMXS30ESG AVA OMXS30 Responsible Tracker ------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB