The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 31 January 2020. ISIN: DK0060038933 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: DLH ------------------------------------------------------ New name: Scandinavian Investment Group ------------------------------------------------------ New short name: SIG ------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID: 3414 ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=753975