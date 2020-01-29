Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMGZ ISIN: CA26210W1005 Ticker-Symbol: ABB 
Tradegate
29.01.20
15:01 Uhr
0,576 Euro
+0,010
+1,77 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,559
0,577
15:01
0,559
0,576
15:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DRONE DELIVERY CANADA
DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP0,576+1,77 %
DSV PANALPINA A/S101,35+0,20 %