The embedded computer market is expected to grow by USD 856.91 million during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global embedded computer market 2020-2024.

The growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) is significantly driving the growth of the global connected devices market. Several industries such as telecom; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); information technology infrastructure services (ITES); retail; and healthcare use IoT. In healthcare applications, IoT plays a vital role by enabling medical devices to transfer vital patient statistics to cloud-based platforms. IoT devices require embedded computers that use ultra-low-power (ULP) processors. Embedded computers offer reliable, secure, fast, scalable, and cost-efficient solutions that are increasingly being deployed across complex business environments to meet the increasing demand for high-performance functionality.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of M2M connection will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Embedded Computer Market: Increasing Adoption of M2M Connection

Machine-to-machine communication (M2M) forms an integral part of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Several investments are being made in the M2M landscape, towards developing new solutions, acquiring companies, and R&D. For instance, in September 2018, Unlimit announced a partnership with BSNL to offer M2M and IoT-based services in India. The partnership sought to provide a seamless wireless network footprint pan India, across all industries. Such developments will lead to a significant increase in the adoption of M2M connections. M2M connections for smart meters, smart parking, smart agriculture, and smart buildings require a compact board that can support defined functionality. Embedded computer boards are widely being adopted for applications that require compact boards, efficient performance, and long-range connectivity. Thus, the growing adoption of M2M connections will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the increasing implementation of robotics and increasing investments in autonomous cars will have a significant impact on the growth of the embedded computer market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Embedded Computer Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the embedded computer market by product (COMs, SBCs, Stand-alone boards), end-user (Industrial automation, Military and defense, Medical, Communication and Others), CPU architecture (x86, ARM, PowerPC and Others), and geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The European region led the embedded computer market in 2019, followed by APAC, North America, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the rising adoption of automation across industries and increasing interest in smart factories.

