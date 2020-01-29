The Creators of "Fun You Can Bet On" to Showcase Advanced, Arcade-Style Casino Games, Distribution Agreements, and More at This Year's Show

Synergy Blue, the premier creator of arcade-style casino games and platforms, has made major progress over the past year and is showcasing numerous new developments at this year's ICE London show at stand S8-225.

2019 saw an uptick in interest surrounding skill-influenced gaming which garnered substantial attention, partially due to Synergy Blue receiving their Nevada gaming license and placing their games in trials at Station Casino and Caesars Entertainment properties. Moving into 2020 and ICE London, the momentum for skill-influenced gaming continues with Synergy Blue showcasing a robust lineup of games across a wide range of play styles, as well as numerous new relationships with distributors around the world and various company advisors, such as Nolan Bushnell, founder of Atari. Synergy Blue has also been nominated for a Golden Dice Award for being a 'Game Changer: Bringing fun to casinos' by European Casinos The Elite. Award announcements are to take place at ICE London 2020.

In 2019, Synergy Blue greatly progressed their technology development with refined game play and an enhanced math library that provides benefits to both players and operators. Their expanded game library includes a variety of game play ranging from casual to arcade drivers and more. The company's latest additions include Joyride Jackpot, a realistic racing game played on arcade driving hardware, as well as a cowboy/alien themed arcade shooter titled Lucked Loaded, where players progress through numerous exciting levels while saving the world. With both skill-influenced and chance-based versions of numerous games, as well as Class II options for Native American markets, Synergy Blue is truly providing "fun you can bet on" for all markets and regulations, to excite every type of gambler and gamer.

"We're very happy with all the progress we made in 2019 and are excited to continue that momentum at ICE in 2020," said Georg Washington, CEO of Synergy Blue. "With our Nevada license approved and games going through trials in Las Vegas, it's a really exciting time for our company, as well as the industry. Our recent distribution agreements will provide gamblers worldwide the opportunity to experience our fun, skill-influenced games. We can't wait to see how players react and how the industry continues to evolve in 2020."

Synergy Blue expanded their geographical footprint to new regions through distribution agreements that include Europe, southeast Asia, Canada, Oklahoma, and Florida/Caribbean, with more to come bringing their diverse library of skill-influenced games to players around the world. The company also moved their headquarters to the heart of North America's casino industry, Las Vegas, which occurred just a few months after the Nevada Gaming Commission approved the company's manufacturing and distribution license. Synergy Blue's games are now going through Nevada trial phases at Red Rock Casino, Palms Casino Resort, and The LINQ.

With a diverse and refined lineup of games, as well as innovative technology and industry developments, Synergy Blue continues to demonstrate momentum heading into the new year. Check out all of the company's new products and developments -and try your hand at 'fun you can bet on' at Stand S8-225 at ICE London 2020.

About Synergy Blue

Synergy Blue creates "Fun You Can Bet On!" As the leading provider of entertainment gaming solutions, the team is currently bringing arcade style, skill-influenced games, platforms, and applications to the casino market. The company's robust HAWG (Hybrid Arcade Wager-based Gaming) platform blends regulatory approved chance and skill-influenced gambling with the uninterrupted entertainment of arcade-style game play. Designed for an emerging class of players, Synergy Blue's technology provides casino operators with a new generation of entertainment and games that are certified and backed by industry-leading patents. Now based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company was founded in 2013 and has products and applications placed in six countries.

For more information visit: www.synergyblue.us or follow @synergyblue1.

