Smith-Midland Corporation: Easi-Set Expands Texas J-J Hooks Production Capacity

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Easi-Set Worldwide, a subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID), announces the addition of Summit Precast, LLC to its family of J-J Hooks precast concrete safety barrier licensed producers, North America's most successful licensed barrier design.

Headquartered in Montgomery, Texas, Summit Precast, LLC is owned by the Ogorchock family. The Ogorchock's have years of previous precast concrete barrier manufacturing experience.

Summit will be serving primarily the Houston to San Antonio highway barrier market area. Their first project has already been contracted, 120,000 linear feet for the I-10 widening project in Austin County, Texas.

"Summit has hit the ground running," said Art Miles, Easi-Set's President. "Their experience and capabilities should prove a competitive advantage for J-J Hooks and J-J Hooks customers in the Texas market. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship."

About J-J Hooks Safety Barriers:

Currently, more than 15,000,000 linear feet of J-J Hooks temporary precast concrete barrier have been produced and installed worldwide. All J-J Hooks barrier designs utilize the same J-Hook connection system which provides the industry's fastest installation and removal capability, has integral self-aligning connection guides, and requires no loose hardware. MASH compliant designs are currently approved in 38 states and provinces with a large number of requests pending.

To learn more about J-J Hooks safety barrier, call 800-547-4045, or visit www.jjhooks.com

Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, a public company, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information about precast product licensing opportunities, contact Easi-Set by calling 800-547-4045 or visiting www.EasiSet.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Inquiries: info@easiset.com

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574386/Easi-Set-Expands-Texas-J-J-Hooks-Production-Capacity