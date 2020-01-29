SSA Public Relations: Phillip Sarofim Named To Good Shepherd Entertainment Board of Directors

Founder-CEO of Trousdale Ventures, LLC, Sarofim Elected To Serve As Board Member for Renowned Global Videogame Publisher and Developer

LOS ANGELES, CA and NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Phillip Sarofim, Founder and Partner of private investment company Trousdale Ventures, LLC (www.trousdalevc.com), has been named to the Board of Directors for Good Shepherd Entertainment, (https://goodshepherd.games/en/), an industry leading publisher and developer of major branded videogames for the global market. Sarofim's appointment to the Good Shepherd Entertainment Board of Directors was announced by Paul Hanraets, director of corporate development at Good Shepherd Entertainment.

Phillip Sarofim, Founder and Partner, Trousdale Ventures, LLC

A noted businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Sarofim joins the Good Shepherd Entertainment Board of Directors with an extensive background in corporate investment, business development and mergers & acquisitions. Through Trousdale Ventures, Sarofim has built an investment portfolio comprised of innovative companies at the leading edges of technology, of technology, medicine, media and consumer products. Sarofim also serves on the Advisory Board or the Board of Directors for several of Trousdale's portfolio companies to help ensure their continued growth.

"We are extremely pleased to appoint Phillip Sarofim to the Good Shepherd Entertainment Board of Directors. Phillip has greatly enhanced Good Shepherd Entertainment as an eminent investor, and we look forward to further benefiting from his vast operational knowledge and financial expertise as he assumes his new role as Board Member," said Hanraets.

About Good Shepherd Entertainment: Good Shepherd Entertainment is a Netherlands-based game publisher founded by industry experts focused primarily on the business of producing and publishing independent video games. Good Shepherd has built a global business based on its publishing concept that pairs talented developers with creative content, writers, musicians and IP powerhouses. Originally established in 2011 as an equity crowdfunding platform under the name Gambitious BV, the Company rebranded in 2017 as Good Shepherd Entertainment. The Company has since funded and released over a dozen original games across eight digital platforms. Good Shepherd's innovative funding model provides opportunities for individual investors to participate in the $130B video game industry by investing directly with the publisher on select projects. Good Shepherd Entertainment works in partnership with some of the industry's most notable names, including Devolver Digital, Croteam and Perfect World, all successful industry leaders in independent game development and publishing. www.GoodShepherd.games

About Trousdale Ventures, LLC: Trousdale Ventures, LLC is a privately-held investment firm owned and managed by partners Phillip Sarofim and Brian Grigsby with a portfolio that encompasses a variety of companies involved in technology, IT management, biopharmaceuticals, food and beverage, children's educational products, sporting goods, travel and lifestyle, transportation, and entertainment. Visit Trousdale Ventures, LLC at (www.trousdalevc.com).

# # #

CONTACT: SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: SSA Public Relations

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574456/Phillip-Sarofim-Named-To-Good-Shepherd-Entertainment-Board-of-Directors