BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



Director Declaration



BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces under Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Audley Twiston-Davies has retired from the Board of TR European Growth Trust PLC with effect from 25 November 2019.



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



29 January 2020



END