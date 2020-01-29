BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, January 29
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Director Declaration
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces under Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Audley Twiston-Davies has retired from the Board of TR European Growth Trust PLC with effect from 25 November 2019.
Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
29 January 2020
