PR Newswire
29.01.2020 | 14:16
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 29

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Director Declaration

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announces under Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Audley Twiston-Davies has retired from the Board of TR European Growth Trust PLC with effect from 25 November 2019.

Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

29 January 2020

END

© 2020 PR Newswire