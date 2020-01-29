Odyssey Group International, Inc.: Odyssey Group International and Prevacus Provide Development Update on its Potential Concussion and Nieman Picks Drug Candidates

GMP Certification Completed

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, is pleased to provide an update on its drug development in joint partnership with Prevacus, Inc.

This previously announced partnership is to develop Prevacus' neuroprotectant compounds for brain injuries and other leukodystrophies. Prevacus is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for concussion (mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI)) and Niemann Pick Type C.

Prevacus, is pleased to announce completion of GMP certification of API for their lead compound for treating concussion acutely, PRV-002.

Prevacus is now preparing the final nano-formulation for nasal application to initiate its first human trials for treating concussion. PRV-002 is a new chemical entity that readily passes the blood-brain barrier. In addition, Prevacus' drug for Nieman Pick Type C, PRV-001, has also completed preliminary animal safety tests and the Company is preparing for further animal efficacy studies.

Concussion has become an epidemic in sports, military and elderly populations. The heterogenous nature of a traumatic brain injury requires a treatment that can work on many molecular fronts. PRV-002 and PRV-001, through gene amplification have shown to reduce swelling, inflammation and oxidative stress simultaneously. Animal toxicology data shows a 380-fold safety margin. Animal brain biodistribution studies show drug availability in less than 5-minutes.

The Prevacus and Odyssey partnership will also seek a solution to improve function and lifespan in pediatric disorders where de-myelination and cell death is widespread in the cortex and cerebellum regions of the brain. The new chemical entity is designed to work through gene amplification to simultaneously remove intra-neuronal debris while promoting anti-oxidant capacity and myelin repair/cell proliferation.

About Prevacus, Inc.

Prevacus, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing drug candidates with the potential to advance treatment in the fields of traumatic brain injury and other neurological disorders. The Company's first two development candidates (PRV-002 and PreVPro) represent breakthrough strategy for treating concussion working at the molecular level to simultaneously reduce inflammation, swelling, impaired cerebral blood flow and oxidative stress, visit www.prevacus.com.

About Odyssey Group International, Inc.

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity and provide solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners.

For more information, visit: http://www.odysseygi.com

