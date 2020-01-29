North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: NAFS/Voycare Engages Accounting Firm to Begin Consolidation of Books

COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / North America Frac Sand Inc. (OTC PINK:NAFS) ("NAFS" or the "Company"), also known as Voycare, a medical tourism service provider in California is excited to announce the Company has engaged with its accounting firm of record to move forward with the consolidation of its books in order to bring the Company's accounting current.

"One of the major responsibilities we have to our shareholders to is to make sure our financials are current and for them to have access to the latest numbers in order to make more informed decisions about investing in our company," said Hong Chen, CEO of Voycare. "Nothing gives our shareholders more investor confidence than full transparency in the numbers and we are working diligently to provide just that."

The Company recently underwent a reverse merger last December and has already taken the necessary steps in the first month of 2020 to ignite a new wave of support from shareholders upon announcing its new venture - medical tourism. Xuemei Li, Voycare's COO, added "We're thrilled to see our investor community excited about our medical tourism space. We've started receiving inquiries from investors as well as companies looking to explore cooperation opportunities with us. For these reasons it's important we fast-track our company's accounting consolidation and get us on a path to be a fully reporting company. We're just getting started, but it's quite exciting to see such interest early on."

About NAFS/Voycare

(www.voycare.com) NAFS/Voycare (NAFS) is a California based medical tourism service provider helping overseas patients gain access to quality health care primarily in the fields of oncology, in vitro fertilization, cosmetic surgery and wellness. Voycare's executive team has over 20 years of cross border tourism experience, specifically servicing Chinese outbound travelers to North and South America.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or modify such forward-looking information, either because of new information, future events or for any other reason. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Contact Information

North America Frac Sand Inc./Voycare

+1.626.784.5846

info@voycare.com

www.voycare.com

