Cooper Tire announced today that its Evolution M/T, a mud tire for North America, and its Discoverer ATT, an all-terrain tire for Asia, earned 2019 GOOD DESIGN awards from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies for their design excellence. The winning Cooper tires were selected from more than 900 entries spanning nearly 50 countries.

The GOOD DESIGN award is one of the world's most prestigious and longest-standing design award programs recognizing the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world. The award is based on criteria including innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility, energy efficiency and sensitivity to the environment.

"Earning GOOD DESIGN awards is testament to Cooper's product design capabilities," said Andrea Berryman, Director Product Management for North America. "Developed to give drivers the confidence to power through mud and tackle dirt roads, the Evolution M/T is an extremely durable, high performing mud tire worthy of this recognition."

A key product in Cooper's North American off-road lineup, the Evolution M/T features large blocks with alternating mud scoops to forcefully dig into loose dirt, sand or sticky mud as well as wide trenches to clear mud from the tire. Its specially-designed sidewalls include "climbers" that grab onto rocks and sticks, providing strong resistance to rubbing, while stone barrier ridges protect against damage from sharp rocks and expel lodged stones.

The Discoverer ATT provides a quiet ride on urban roads while offering excellent off-road performance. "The tire is a cross between a classic sport utility vehicle tire and an all-terrain tire. It features an innovative groove shape and corrugated sipes that create a sound barrier that reduces road noise for a quieter ride, and it is equipped with features to eject stones and gravel for enhanced traction," said Sue Zhu, Product Director, Cooper Tire Asia. "We are pleased to be recognized for this popular tire."

