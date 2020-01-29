The following information is based on the press release from BillerudKorsnäs AB (BillerudKorsnäs) published on January 29, 2020 and may be subject to change. The board of BillerudKorsnäs has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 5, 2020, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 4.30 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 4.30 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 6, 2020. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in BillerudKorsnäs (BILL). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=753998