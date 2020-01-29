The global hair care market is poised to grow by USD 14.98 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 124-page research report with TOC on "Hair Care Market Analysis Report by Product (Shampoo, Hair color, Conditioner, and Others), by Distribution channel (Online and Offline), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization and rise in online sales of hair care products are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Consumers are looking for more efficient and novel products that suit their lifestyle and requirements. To cater to this increase in consumers' demands, hair care product manufacturers are focusing on the development and launch of new and innovative products. They are also launching technologically advanced products that are priced higher than the regular hair care products. For example, Alterna Haircare by Henkel, a premium professional hair care product manufacturer, offers Bamboo Smooth Anti-Frizz AM Daytime Smoothing Blowout Balm and PM Overnight Smoothing Treatment. Such products offer multiple benefits for moisturizing, scalp care, and UV ray protection. The introduction of new advanced products is leading to product premiumization and product line extension. Thus, innovation and portfolio extension is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Hair Care Market Companies:

Henkel

Henkel is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Adhesives Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry Home Care. The company offers conditioners, styling products, shampoos, and colorants under brands such as Syoss, Gliss Kur, Indola, Palette, and others.

Kao Corporation

Kao Corporation is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business units: Beauty care, Human health care, Fabric and home care, and Chemical. The company offers hair care products such as conditioners, shampoos, colorants, and more under the brands Asience, Blauné, Curél, Essential, and others.

L'Oréal

L'Oréal is headquartered in France and operates under various business segments, namely Professional products, Consumer products, L'Oréal luxe, and Active cosmetics. The company offers conditioners, shampoos, colorants, and more under brands such as the Belle Color, Casting Crème, Garnier, and others.

Procter Gamble

Procter Gamble is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Baby, feminine, and family care, Beauty, Fabric and home care, Health care, and Grooming. The company offers a wide range of hair care products under different brands such as Head Shoulders, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and more.

Unilever

Unilever is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following business segments: Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment. The company offers wide range of hair care products under different brands such as Clear, Dove, Dove Men+ Care, Sunsilk, Seda, and more.

Hair Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Shampoo

Hair color

Conditioner

Others

Hair Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

