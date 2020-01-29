GeoWealth Surpasses $8 Billion in Assets on Advisor Platform, $2 Billion in Assets Under Management

GeoWealth poised for rapid growth in 2020 as financial advisors migrate to modern technology and outsourcing model

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / GeoWealth, a leading financial technology and investment advisory firm, today announced that it has surpassed $8 billion in assets on its advisor platform and $2 billion in assets under management. Serving financial advisors and the broader investment community with its next-generation turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), GeoWealth now has over 500 advisors using its platform and powers more than 55,000 individual accounts.

GeoWealth's growth throughout 2019 and into 2020 has been supported by new hires in distribution, marketing and in software development. With these additions, GeoWealth employs more than 45 people, with plans for further expansion in the coming months. The growth of the team is attributed in part due to a strategic investment from J.P. Morgan to support GeoWealth's overall platform expansion and growing distribution network.

"There is an opportunity in the RIA market for combining modern, sophisticated enterprise technology with the traditional capabilities of a TAMP in a cost-effective and truly integrated platform," said Colin Falls, President of GeoWealth. "This is what we have spent the last decade building, and the early indications from our initial broad commercialization efforts are that demand is strong. By bridging these traditionally fragmented services together on the same platform, we are providing scale, efficiencies and more time for advisors to focus on what they truly love - client interactions."

Through its integrated platform, GeoWealth offers enterprise technology paired with outsourced investment, middle office and back office services. GeoWealth's model marketplace features investment products from some of the industry's most trusted asset managers, including J.P. Morgan, State Street Global Advisors and Global X. Last year GeoWealth expanded its model marketplace to include fixed income ETF models from VanEck and PIMCO, as well as a series of models from Fidelity Investments.

About GeoWealth

GeoWealth's cloud-based financial technology platform empowers advisors to grow faster and to serve their clients more efficiently. With over 500 advisors and more than 55,000 accounts on its platform today, GeoWealth provides advisors flexible portfolio management, performance reporting, billing and risk profiling. GeoWealth also offers a diversified lineup of turnkey model portfolios. More information is available at http://www.geowealth.com.

