Mary Kay, one of the world's most innovative skincare companies, announces its partnership with the International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS). From January 30 February 1, IMCAS will hold its annual 22nd World Congress in Paris, France, where prominent international experts in dermatology, plastic surgery and aging science will showcase and learn some of the latest research innovations with the goal of improving practice standards.

With over 12,000 attendees expected to attend this year, 345 scientific sessions and 800 internationally renowned specialists presenting, the IMCAS 22nd World Congress offers a unique experience, with an exhaustive list of courses and sessions throughout the conference, designed to enrich one's professional knowledge and skillset.

"We are excited to continue partnering with the scientific community worldwide and are committed to sharing our innovative research with professionals in skin science and aging," said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Scientific Officer at Mary Kay Inc. "We are proud to have been invited to participate at IMCAS, a prestigious organization dedicated to the highest quality training about plastic surgery and dermatology."

Dr. Michelle Hines, Director of Product Formulation at Mary Kay, has been invited to be one of the speakers at an IMCAS Academy event along with other renowned specialists, on the subject of Office vs. at Home Chemical Peels.

IMCAS was established in 1994 in Paris, France, as a congress dedicated to plastic surgeons and dermatologists. Since its inception, IMCAS has sought to bridge the knowledge gap between Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Dermatology, thereby generating synergies and helping bridge together these two fields. Its mission is to enable aesthetic practitioners to access quality scientific content on demand. IMCAS recently launched their e-learning platform, IMCAS Academy, which offers its subscribers instant access to instructional videos, scientific papers, expert interviews and more.

For more information about IMCAS, click here: https://www.imcas.com/en

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 56 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash's original vision continues to shine-one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005094/en/

Contacts:

Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

marykay.com/newsroom

972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com