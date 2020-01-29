Membrain Continues Elevating the Sales Profession, Growing Into Its Role as Leading Innovator in CRM With Newswire

The integrated CRM and sales enablement platform is gaining traction and recognition as a leading solution for teams in B2B sales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / By providing a holistic approach and simplifying the complex B2B sales process, Membrain has established itself as a preeminent innovator and thought leader in sales technology. By implementing Newswire's on-demand media and marketing communications utility, the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, Membrain was able to enhance its media impact and gain coverage from leading tech publications, including AiThority, Pulse 2.0 and MarTech Series.

Through the development of an integrated media and marketing communications plan by a team of Earned Media Advantage Strategists, Newswire has helped Membrain to establish itself as a key player and thought leader in CRM and sales enablement. The Guided Tour was conducive to Membrain's ability to overcome the challenges of maintaining a lean organization with limited resources. Membrain was able to focus its attention on producing one of the foremost CRM platforms for B2B sales, in addition to creating engaging educational content.

"Membrain's commitment to creating meaningful connections through human interaction versus 100% automation is what separates them from their competitors," says Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "Membrain has a product and story that has value to businesses of all sizes, and their clients have had nothing but praise for the results they've provided. In creating an Earned Media & Marketing Communications plan, we've helped the team at Membrain land coverage that highlights the impact they've had on other businesses," adds Terenzio.

Together with Newswire, Membrain continues to grow its reach and brand awareness by delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums. By establishing a plan, fostering connections and conducting outreach, Newswire was able to showcase Membrain's comprehensive B2B sales platform, as well as their dedication to elevating the sales profession, allowing them to assume their role as a key player in B2B sales and continue to do what they do best without having to divert additional time and resources to establish a media and marketing communications strategy from the ground up.

