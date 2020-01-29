Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a disruptive cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce that Nicolas Genko has joined the Company's Board of Advisors.

"I am delighted to have Nicolas join our Board of Advisors, Nicolas is an accomplished CTO with deep expertise in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and banking industries," said Clayton Moore, CEO and Founder of NetCents Technology. "His international experience and keen insights will service the Company well in his role as technical advisor and I'm looking forward working closely with him and Daniel on our upcoming trip to Germany and Switzerland."

Mr. Genko brings a breadth and depth of technical knowledge to the advisory board having been heavily involved in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space since 2013. During this time, he has served as the CTO and technology advisor for multiple firms developing smart contracts, multi-currency debit cards, government regulation, exchange platforms, cryptocurrency investment funds, and PCI certification and compliance, as well as end-to-end development and management of large-scale IT infrastructure projects.

Prior, Mr. Genko lead data management, business intelligence, and innovation projects for the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors including Credit Suisse and Allianz Global Assistance. Mr. Genko spearheaded innovation projects for Swiss Mobiliar, streamlining their product offerings and developing the process and tools to identify upcoming trends and solutions to keep firms product offering ahead of the curve.

Mr. Genko holds a Master's Degree in Sciences majoring in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Stanford University, Ecole Polytechnique Federal de Lausanne, and Institut Supérieur Electronique de Paris.

"I'm extremely excited to join NetCents' Board of Advisors as the company builds momentum in the global payments field," stated Nicolas Genko. "Having spent the last 7 years' spearheading blockchain and cryptocurrency initiatives in Europe, I'm honoured and excited to leverage this experience to support NetCents' mission of disrupting the global payments industry."

