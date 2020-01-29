Vancouver, British Columbia - (NewsFile Corp - January 29, 2020) - Sokoman Minerals' (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) President & CEO, Timothy Froude, is interviewed by David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Sokoman" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_xpb0fbof/David-Morgan-Interviews-Timothy-Froude-President-CEO-of-Sokoman-Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada.

The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects (Moosehead, Crippleback Lake and East Alder) in Central Newfoundland on the structural corridor hosting Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake project (with measured resources of 1.16 Moz. of gold at 2.18 g/t, indicated resources of 1.53 Moz. of gold at 1.66 g/t and inferred resources of 1.53 Moz. of gold at 1.77 g/t (Marathon Gold Website) 150 km southwest of the Company's high-grade Moosehead gold project.

The Company also has a 100% interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project in Newfoundland recently optioned to White Metal Resources Inc. In Labrador, the Company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.sokomanmineralscorp.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51919