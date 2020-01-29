The global laundry care products market is poised to grow by USD 26.91 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005443/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global laundry care products market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 155-page research report with TOC on "Laundry Care Products Market Analysis Report by Product (Laundry detergent, Fabric softener, and Others) Distribution channel (Offline and Online), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

https://www.technavio.com/report/laundry-care-products-market-industry-analysis

The rapid demand for laundry services and increased adoption of dryer sheets are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The demand for laundry services is increasing due to continuous growth of the tourism sector and construction of new hotels and resorts. The purchase of laundry care products such as fabric conditioners and detergents are also increasing for laundry service use in salons, spas, research centers, laboratories, army, restaurants, pubs, and bars. A wide range of product options are available in the market for consumers due to the presence of many laundry service providers. Furthermore, these companies offer customers with additional benefits such as consumer loyalty rewards, online payment, and instant pickup. This drives the purchase volume of laundry care products, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Laundry Care Products Market Companies:

Church Dwight Co. Inc.

Church Dwight Co. Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and SPD. The company offers ARM HAMMER Clean Burst and ARM HAMMER Powder Laundry Detergent.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Oral, Personal, and Home Care and Pet Nutrition. The company offers Fluffy Concentrate Divine Blends and Fluffy Concentrate Fragrance Temptations.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Henkel AG Co. KGaA is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen, and Building, Industrial Adhesives, Beauty Care, and Laundry Home Care. The company offers Persil ProClean Discs and Persil ProClean Stain Fighter.

Kao Corp.

Kao Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Cosmetics Business, Skin Care and Hair Care Business, Human Health Care Business, Fabric and Home Care Business, and Chemical Business. The company offers Attack ZERO and KAO Laundry Detergent Liquid Gel.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Health and Hygiene Home. The company offers a wide range of laundry care products through its brand, Woolite.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Laundry Care Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Laundry Care Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005443/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com