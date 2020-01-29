Groundbreaking News Platform Free of Filter Bubbles Launches in Beta;

Features Headlines from Publishers Large Small, Left Right, Here, There Everywhere

News will be transformed by Knewz. The launch of Knewz.com today means that readers can find the latest news from the widest variety of sources, free of filter bubbles and narrow-minded nonsense.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005512/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"Knewz is unique in that readers can, at a single glance, see multiple sources. It is not egregious aggregation but generous aggregation. There are mastheads from across the political and regional spectrum, and premium publishers will not be relegated in the rankings," said Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp.

Knewz.com works by combining cutting edge, proprietary artificial intelligence with experienced editors. The technology constantly scans hundreds of real news sources, and editors curate a selection of headlines that provide a broad perspective on stories of the day.

"Readers will have access to publishers large and small, niche and general, located in all 50 states," said Mr. Thomson. "We live in a world of vexatious verticals, of crass clickbait, of polarized perspectives and fallacious, fact-free feeds Knewz is knowing and needed. Knewz nous is in the house."

Knewz.com will share as much data as possible with publishers, ensuring that they have every opportunity to monetize their content. Branding will be particularly prominent to ensure that provenance is respected.

Knewz.com is currently sourcing headlines from more than 400 publishers, though the list is expected to continue evolving during beta testing. Among current publishers whose headlines can be found on Knewz.com are: Anchorage Daily News, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Axios, Bangor Daily News, Black Enterprise, The Blaze, Bleacher Report, BuzzFeed, Daily Kos, Deadline, Defense News, El Paso Times, Essence, The Federalist, Foreign Affairs, Hartford Courant, Mother Jones, The Nation, National Review, Newsmax, Out, Reason, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, The Root, Scientific American, Talking Points Memo, Tampa Bay Times, Townhall, Washington Examiner, Washington Free Beacon, Washington Post and Winston-Salem Journal

Knewz.com, available on desktop, mobile and mobile app, is being operated by a team of editors and technical experts at News Corp, working in conjunction with the company's Strategy team as well as its Storyful unit, which is helping Knewz.com monitor news developments worldwide.

If you don't Knewz, you don't know.

About News Corp

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA) (ASX:NWS) (ASX:NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, subscription video services in Australia, book publishing and digital real estate services. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005512/en/

Contacts:

News Corp Investor Relations

Michael Florin

212-416-3363

mflorin@newscorp.com

News Corp Corporate Communications

Jim Kennedy

212-416-4064

jkennedy@newscorp.com