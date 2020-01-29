WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Listed as a member in good standing and eligible to practice law in Florida, seasoned and well-respected attorney Reginald Giles Stambaugh, from West Palm Beach, Florida, has once again been recertified as a specialist in real estate law by The Florida Bar.

The third-largest such bar in the United States, The Florida Bar is the integrated bar association for the state of Florida. Duties of The Florida Bar include the regulation and discipline of attorneys to ensure the highest standards of legal professionalism in Florida.

"Established to protect the public by preventing the unlicensed practice of law, The Florida Bar is dedicated to serving its more than 100,000 member attorneys, and all Floridians," explains Stambaugh. "Any lawyer wishing to practice law in Florida," he adds, "must be a member of The Florida Bar."

The Florida Bar boasts more than 20 sections and divisions which, alongside real property, probate, and trust law, of which attorney Reginald Giles Stambaugh is a part, include alternative dispute resolution, business law, criminal law, elder law, environmental and land use law, labor and employment law, and public interest law.

Stambaugh is a graduate of Stetson University College of Law, located in Gulfport, Florida. Founded in 1900, Stetson University College of Law, part of Stetson University, is Florida's oldest law school. "Located in Gulfport, Florida, the private university occupies the historic Rolyat Hotel," reveals Stambaugh, "designed by architectural firm Kiehnel & Elliott of Miami under the direction of project architect Paul Reed."

Specializing in all facets of real estate law, including litigation, transactions, and estate matters, Reginald Giles Stambaugh heads up the private law practice Stambaugh Law Firm, headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida.

"Effective November 1, 2019, I am, once again," adds Stambaugh, wrapping up, "proud to have been recertified as a specialist in real estate law by The Florida Bar, and look forward to continuing to serve clients both new and existing."

Reginald Giles Stambaugh is a Florida Bar licensed real estate attorney, certified since 1999 as a specialist in his field. Attorney Stambaugh is AV rated-the highest ranking the firm provides-by the Martindale-Hubbell attorney directory. Stambaugh is also ranked by the Avvo attorney directory, receiving a 10.0 score, which, again, is the highest ranking possible. Following his graduation from Stetson University College of Law in 1992, Stambaugh returned from Gulfport, Florida, to his hometown of Palm Beach, Florida, where he remains settled to this day.

