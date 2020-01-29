Bend Tool Co. is Now Offering the Bullnose Corner Gauge to their Valued Customers

The New Bullnose Corner Gauge Tool Works on all 3/4 Inch Bullnose, Rounded Trim Corners

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / The founders of Bend Tool Co. are pleased to announce the launch of their 3/4 inch Bullnose Corner Gauge.

To learn more about the tool, which is designed to work on all 3/4 inch bullnose corners, please check out https://bendtoolco.com/products/bullnose-rounded-corner-trim-gauge.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Bend Tool Co. are constantly striving to expand their product line and bring their valued customers new and innovative tools that are helpful for DIY carpentry projects.

With this goal in mind, the founders recently added the 3/4 inch Bullnose Corner Gauge to their lineup of products; the tool will allow people to get a perfect baseboard bullnose corner, every time. In addition to working on baseboards, DIYers can use the gauge tool for other areas, including crown molding and chair rail applications.

The new Bullnose Corner Gauge will also help people to save time when installing rounded baseboards corners. To help DIYers to use the new tool as successfully as possible, the founders also included a helpful video on the company's site on how to install rounded baseboard corners while using the gauge. In addition, they advise that people consider pre-assembling their pieces before installing, and to leave a bit of extra room on the end prior to making a final cut.

Even though the Bullnose Corner Gauge was added to Bend Tool Co.'s inventory very recently, it is already creating quite a positive buzz with customers. As one customer noted in a review that is posted on the company's site, the handy tool helped to speed up the process for installing rounded baseboard corners in his home, and that he is thrilled with the results.

Another reviewer wrote that the Bullnose Corner Gauge is the "Only way to trim bullnose corners," and that he was also very pleased that the tool arrived only two days after ordering it.

"We tried doing bullnose corners without it, but they weren't as good. We are using this on every corner now. Glad we bought it," the reviewer noted.

About Bend Tool Co.:

Bend Tool Co. is focused on making DIY carpentry products, was founded in 2019, and is looking forward to growing their product line in 2020. They are currently evaluating opportunities to expand into traditional retail, brick and mortar locations. For more information, please visit https://www.bendtoolco.com.

Contact:

Andrew Grill

info@bendtoolco.com

720.588.0579

SOURCE: Bend Tool Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574474/Bend-Tool-Co-is-Now-Offering-the-Bullnose-Corner-Gauge-to-their-Valued-Customers