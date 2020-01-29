The "2020 Germany Hospital Hematology and Flow Cytometry Markets: Supplier Shares, Sales Segment Forecasts and Strategic Profiles of Leading Competitors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report from the author contains 233 pages, 15 tables, and presents a comprehensive analysis of the German hospital hematology and flow cytometry markets, including:

Major issues pertaining to the German hematology and flow cytometry practice, as well as key economic, regulatory, demographic, social and technological trends with significant market impact during the next five years.

Five-year volume and sales forecasts for major hematology and flow cytometry tests performed in German hospitals.

Annual placements and installed base estimates for major automated and semiautomated hematology analyzers and flow cytometers.

Review of current instrumentation technologies, and a feature comparison of high-, medium-, and low-volume/POC analyzers.

Five-year reagent and instrument sales forecasts.

Sales and market shares of leading reagent and instrument suppliers.

Review of current and emerging technologies, and their potential market applications.

Product development opportunities for instruments, consumables, and auxiliary products.

Profiles of major current and emerging suppliers, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements, and business strategies.

Business opportunities and strategic recommendations for suppliers.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio-Rad

CellaVision

Horiba

Nihon Kohden

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

