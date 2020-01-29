Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Tradegate
29.01.20
16:51 Uhr
1.694,00 Euro
+11,20
+0,67 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.692,80
1.693,00
16:52
1.692,40
1.693,40
16:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMAZON.COM INC1.694,00+0,67 %
ASOS PLC35,930-0,94 %
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC31,350+0,35 %
DEBENHAMS PLC0,011+85,00 %
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC9,800+0,12 %
JD.COM INC ADR35,500+0,57 %
WALT DISNEY COMPANY124,46-0,84 %