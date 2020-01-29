The "Black Friday in the UK 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Summary
The Black Friday in the UK 2019 report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of UK consumers for Black Friday The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
Scope
- Shoppers squeezed more of their Christmas spend into the Black Friday period in 2019, with overall participation 3.1ppts higher than 2018.
- Although purchases of electricals technology products continue to dominate Black Friday spend particularly driven by the success of Amazon and its Hero products penetration in this category fell 4.0ppts on last year.
- Retailer penetrations for the fashion and beauty category second only in size to electricals and technology over the Black Friday period vividly demonstrate the growing importance of an intuitive and attractive mobile presence for players in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
THE KEY FINDINGS
- Black Friday participation continues to rise as shoppers bring forward Christmas spend
- Black Friday is widening its attraction to less exposed divisions of retail especially for older shoppers
- Fashion operators need to ensure that their mobile proposition is attractive and easy to use to gain traction
- Trend insight stores
- Trend insight social media
- Trend insight online
- Trend insight anti Black Friday
CONSUMER ATTITUDES
- Key findings
- Black Friday participation
- Barriers to purchase
- Financial wellbeing
- Black Friday spending
- Financing spending
- Purchasing dates
- Impact of timing
- Impact of payday
- Impact on Christmas spend
- Purchasing recipients
- Research
- Retailer promotions
- Consumer attitudes to deals
- Percentage of online spend
- Consumer preferences
- Consumer expectations
- Black Friday statements
- Retailer ratings grocers
- Retailer ratings non-food retailers
ELECTRICALS TECHNOLOGY
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type usage
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Spending
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
- Amazon electricals
FASHION BEAUTY
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type usage
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Spending
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
- Fashion Beauty statements
ENTERTAINMENT LEISURE
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type usage
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Spending
- Consumer attitudes
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
HOMEWARES, FURNITURE DIY
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type usage
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Spending
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
- Consumer attitudes
SPECIALTY FOOD DRINK
- Key findings
- Retailer used
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type usage
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Spending
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
MISCELLANEOUS PRODUCTS
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type usage
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Spending
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
