Summary

The Black Friday in the UK 2019 report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of UK consumers for Black Friday The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

Scope

Shoppers squeezed more of their Christmas spend into the Black Friday period in 2019, with overall participation 3.1ppts higher than 2018.

Although purchases of electricals technology products continue to dominate Black Friday spend particularly driven by the success of Amazon and its Hero products penetration in this category fell 4.0ppts on last year.

Retailer penetrations for the fashion and beauty category second only in size to electricals and technology over the Black Friday period vividly demonstrate the growing importance of an intuitive and attractive mobile presence for players in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

THE KEY FINDINGS

Black Friday participation continues to rise as shoppers bring forward Christmas spend

Black Friday is widening its attraction to less exposed divisions of retail especially for older shoppers

Fashion operators need to ensure that their mobile proposition is attractive and easy to use to gain traction

Trend insight stores

Trend insight social media

Trend insight online

Trend insight anti Black Friday

CONSUMER ATTITUDES

Key findings

Black Friday participation

Barriers to purchase

Financial wellbeing

Black Friday spending

Financing spending

Purchasing dates

Impact of timing

Impact of payday

Impact on Christmas spend

Purchasing recipients

Research

Retailer promotions

Consumer attitudes to deals

Percentage of online spend

Consumer preferences

Consumer expectations

Black Friday statements

Retailer ratings grocers

Retailer ratings non-food retailers

ELECTRICALS TECHNOLOGY

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Spending

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Amazon electricals

FASHION BEAUTY

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Spending

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Fashion Beauty statements

ENTERTAINMENT LEISURE

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Spending

Consumer attitudes

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

HOMEWARES, FURNITURE DIY

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Spending

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Consumer attitudes

SPECIALTY FOOD DRINK

Key findings

Retailer used

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Spending

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

MISCELLANEOUS PRODUCTS

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Spending

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

