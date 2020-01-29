As of January 30, 2020, the following bond loans issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on STO Structured Products will change trading lot. ISIN Short Name New Trading Lot ----------------------------------------- SE0010049908 SEB I065A 10 000,00 ----------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB