The monthly review of NASDAQ OMX Iceland Benchmark Bond Indexes has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of Monday, February 3, 2020. The following changes in constituents will take place: HFF150224, HFF150434 and HFF150644 will be removed from the NOMXIBB, NOMXIBBTA, NOMXIREAL and NOMXIREALTA indexes. RIKB 20 0205 will be removed from the NOMXINOM and NOMXINOMTA indexes. Due to special circumstances, i.e. the lack of eligible inflation-linked Benchmark bonds, RIKS 33 0321 will be added to the NOMXIREAL and NOMXIREALTA indexes. This is done for capping purposes. Please note that given these special circumstances for its inclusion, the weight of RIKS 33 0321 in the NOMXIREAL index will be kept at a minimum, i.e., the weight remaining (13% at the composition review date) after the weight of the three eligible Benchmark bonds has been capped at 29% each. Please find attached the new composition of the indexes. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland, telephone +354 525 2850, or e-mail exchange.ice@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=754019