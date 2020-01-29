The lead-acid battery market is poised to grow by USD 10.26 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005487/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global lead-acid battery market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 150-page report with TOC on "Lead-acid Battery Market Analysis Report by Application (Automotive, Stationary and Motive), Product (VRLA battery and FLA battery), and Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

https://www.technavio.com/report/lead-acid-battery-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing focus on renewable energy generation. In addition, the growing microgrid installations are anticipated to boost the growth of the lead-acid battery market.

The use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind has increased significantly over the past few years due to the continuous rise in global energy demand, clean energy initiatives, and subsidies for power generation using sustainable sources. Renewable energy sources are clean, inexhaustive, less-carbon intensive, and more sustainable compared to fossil fuels. Moreover, governments across the world are also undertaking several initiatives to mitigate GHG emissions, which are resulting in the shift from conventional sources of energy to renewables. Thus, the growth in power generation from renewables will increase the need for energy storage solutions (ESSs), such as lead-acid batteries. Thus, the increasing focus on renewable energy generation will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Lead-Acid Battery Companies:

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner Sohn GmbH

Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner Sohn GmbH offers a wide range of power line (batteries), combiner line (components), systemizer (energy systems), service line (360°service), optimizer (full-service), and ecomizer (energy). The company offers a wide range of lead acid batteries such as grid Xtreme VR, rail power AGM, grid power V H, sun power VR M, max.power, sun power V L, grid power V M, grid power VR X (FT), grid power V L, grid power VR M, and grid power VR L.

C&D Technologies Inc.

C&D Technologies Inc. has business operations under various segments, such as telecom, UPS data center, energy utility, government, engine starting, and recycling. The company offers Deep-Cycle Flooded, Deep-Cycle AGM, and Deep-Cycle Gel lead-acid batteries through its subsidiary, Trojan Battery.

Clarios

Clarios offers lead-acid batteries for automotive, stationary and motive applications. The offerings of the company are available under its brands namely, Varta, Heliar, Optima, LTH, MAC, and Delkor.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. operates its business through various segments, which include transportation, motive power, reserve power, and wire, cable battery accessories. The company offers lead-acid batteries for automotive, motive-power, and reserve-power applications.

EnerSys

EnerSys has business operations under three geographic divisions, namely the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company offers a wide range of lead-acid batteries such as CYCLON batteries, DataSafe D batteries, EAS Lithium batteries, Express batteries, and Genesis EP batteries.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Lead-Acid Battery Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Automotive

Stationary

Motive

Lead-Acid Battery Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

VRLA battery

FLA battery

Lead-Acid Battery Regional Segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005487/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com