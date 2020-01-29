At the request of iZafe Group AB, iZafe Group AB equity rights will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market as from January 30, 2020. Security name: iZafe Group teckningsoption 8 B ----------------------------------------------- Short name: IZAFE TO 8 B ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013409406 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 189089 ----------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 75 procent of VWAP under November 16, 2020 - November 27, 2020. However, the price shall not be below 3,30 SEK or above 4,40 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B share in iZafe Group AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti December 4, 2020 - December 18, 2020 on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 16, 2020 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.