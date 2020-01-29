Horizon Globex US, LLC: Horizon and RSM to Host Dialogue with the Regulators Forum: Navigating Blockchain & Fintech Across Europe Featuring Government and Industry Trailblazers

Speakers include Andrew Churchill, Iana Vidal, Jenny Knott, Thomas Naegle, Marta Belcher, and more

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / GlobexUS Holdings, Corp. (Horizon) the Blockchain-as-a-Service company, and RSM UK (RSM), a leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services, today announced the second forum in Horizon's exclusive speaker series bringing industry thought leaders and regulators together for intimate and productive dialogues surrounding blockchain, fintech, compliance, and the evolution of capital markets. "Dialogue with the Regulators: Navigating Blockchain & Fintech Across Europe" will take place Thursday, March 19, 2020 at RSM in London, England. Interested attendees may request an invite here: https://horizon-globex.com/events/DWRLondon.

The event follows the successful forum in New York which brought together senior regulators from the SEC, FINRA, and CFPB; along with key industry leaders including Gemini, Coinbase, Paxful, and BlackRock, among others. DWR London will bring together government and industry leaders from across Europe.

Confirmed speakers include Andrew Churchill, Standards Director and Lead Author of the British Standards Institute (BSI) Code of Practice on Digital Identification & Authentication under the MIDAS Alliance task force; Iana Vidal, Head of Policy and Government Affairs at Innovate Finance who leads the organization's engagement with government, regulators and other key stakeholders in the UK; Thomas Naegle, Co-author of the Liechtenstein Blockchain Act; Jenny Knott, venture capital investor for early stage fintech companies and top innovator in financial technologies; and Marta Belcher, attorney and blockchain law pioneer who has spoken on blockchain before the New York Senate, the European Parliament and the U.S. Congress. More speakers are to be announced as the event approaches. Media partners include 100 Women in Finance, AmaZix, Department for International Trade, Finceler8, Innovate Finance, and Ropes & Gray.

"Compliance surrounding blockchain technology isn't just a U.S. concern, it's a global initiative," says Horizon Risk and Regulatory Affairs Lead Amy Poster. "We look forward to bringing our uniquely designed forum to Europe, fostering critical cross-border relationships and providing attendees with timely information directly from the source."

"As with the rest of the world, much of Europe has really embraced blockchain technology and we have some great examples of how Financial Services firms are utilizing it right here in the UK. Many countries in Europe have a supportive regulatory environment helping to provide fertile grounds for innovation," says RSM's Peter Allen, Co-head of Financial Services. "We are thrilled to host Dialogue with the Regulators at RSM UK and explore the path for the future as blockchain, cryptocurrency and regtech gain traction in the global economy."

The event is designed for C-Level Executives and fintech industry leaders. This is a free, invite-only event with a limited number of tickets. At the regulators' request, no press will be allowed to attend. For speaker, sponsorship, and attendance inquiries, please visit https://horizon-globex.com/events/DWRLondon.

About RSM UK LLP:

RSM UK is a leading audit, tax and consulting firm to the middle market with nearly 3,800 partners and staff operating from 35 locations throughout the UK. For the year ending 31 March 2019, RSM UK generated revenues of £335m. RSM UK is a member firm of RSM International - the seventh largest network of audit, tax and consulting firms globally. The network spans more than 120 countries, 810 offices and 43,000 people, with a fee income of $5.74bn.

About Horizon:

Horizon offers a suite of integrated blockchain software applications for compliant issuance through secondary trading of digital securities. Truly a compliance-first business, our solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of exchanges and securities offerings in the U.S. and globally.

Current product solutions include asset tokenization through Tokenetics (tokenetics.com); a white-label KYC smartphone app to onboard and verify investors through KYCware (kycware.com); anti-money laundering screening against a database of global sanctions, watchlists, & PEPs through AMLcop (amlcop.com); transfer agent custody tools through (custodyware.com), and an advanced retail trading app for compliant secondary trading on affiliated digital securities marketplaces through Open Order Book (openorderbook.com). All software applications can be utilized independently or integrated with one another. Learn more at https://horizon-globex.com/.

