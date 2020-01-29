As of January 30, 2020, the following bond loans issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products will change trading lot. ISIN Short Name New Trading Lot ------------------------------------------- SE0010948885 GSI_GTM_3386 10 000,00 ------------------------------------------- SE0011178532 GSI_GTM_3400 10 000,00 ------------------------------------------- SE0011178565 GSI_GTM_3401 10 000,00 ------------------------------------------- SE0011178557 GSI_GTM_3403 10 000,00 ------------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB