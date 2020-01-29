Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank will publish 2019 financial results on Wednesday 12 February. Investor meeting is on Thursday 13 February

Arion Bank will publish its Q4 and 2019 financial results on Wednesday 12 February, after markets have closed.

Investor meeting / Webcast in English 13 February at 9:30 CET (8:30 GMT)

Arion Bank will be hosting a meeting / webcast on Thursday 13 February at 9:30 CET (8:30 GMT) where CEO Benedikt Gíslason, CFO Stefán Pétursson, Deputy CFO Eggert Teitsson and Head of Investor Relations Theodor Fridbertsson will present the results and answer questions from participants. The meeting will take place in English at the Bank's headquarters, Borgartún19, Reykjavík, and will be streamed live.

Those attending the meeting in Borgartún 19 need to register here .

To participate in the webcast via telephone and put forward questions please call in using the relevant number indicated below before the start of the webcast:

SE: +46 850 558 353

UK: +44 333 300 9031

Iceland: +354 800 7520

United States: +1 833 823 0587

The webcast will be accessible live on financialhearings.com and a link will also be made available on the Bank's website under Investor Relations .