A Facelift is Coming to the Westin Bear Mountain

The Hotel in Langford, British Columbia, Canada will Undergo a Huge Renovation Including a Total Overhaul of the Guest Rooms

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Raoul Malak, the new owner of the Westin Bear Mountain in Langford, British Columbia, Canada, is pleased to announce an extensive upcoming facelift to the hotel property.

"I have a very clear vision about what we are going to do with this magnificent property in the next two to three years," says Malak.

Purchased in July of last year, the hotel is an integral part of Bear Mountain and Malak is set to transform the hotel into a five-star property on par with Canada's top hotels.

The hotel will undergo a complete facelift of the ground floor level, complete overhaul of the guest rooms, a potential secondary pool and waterslide, and even a car service for guests wishing to travel to and from Victoria.

The initial plans represent a complete redesign of the public areas on the main level. The goal is to create better flow, giving a sense of space and luxury while doubling seating indoors and out with new dining and lounge spaces. On the list of improvements are a modern open concept reception area and a large covered patio for year round views of the golf courses, mountains, nearby Victoria, and the Pacific Ocean.

The decor will be overhauled with welcoming and vibrant colours, imported European lighting that functions as art, two lounge spaces, and luxurious furnishings that are as beautiful as they are comfortable to create a pleasing combination of aesthetics and comfort.

Following upgrades and renovations in the public areas will be upgrades to the existing guest rooms, including potential expansions, the addition of five star amenities, the elimination of extraneous ensuite kitchens and updated furniture, bedding, decor, and fixtures. Also in discussion is the potential for an additional level of guest rooms.

"We are trying to create a community within a community. We are currently a hub, but we want to be the hub. Our vision for the property is to be the flagship of this mountain and of the City of Langford. And not so far into the future, the flagship of Victoria," says Malak.

About Westin Bear Mountain:

Set along lush golf greens and framed by Vancouver Island's rugged mountains, The Westin Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa, Victoria offers stunning natural beauty and laid-back comforts. The charming harbour city of Victoria is just 25 minutes away. Guests can test their skills at Canada's only resort to feature 36 holes of Nicklaus Design golf. Indulge in a beauty or wellness treatment at the accredited on-site Spa. Other options include a gym or outdoor heated pool. The hotel also features natural slate flooring, warm wood accents and balconies for enjoying the scenery. For more information, please visit http://westinbearmountain.com.

