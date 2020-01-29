Your Online Advisors LLC: Cyle Patnode is Featured in Forbes, Inc. and Entrepreneur Magazines

Patnode is the Founder and CEO of Your Online Advisors LLC

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Cyle Patnode, Founder and CEO of Your Online Advisors LLC, is pleased to announce that he was featured in magazine articles in Forbes, Inc. and Entrepreneur.

In the Forbes article, which is titled "6 Ways To Grow Your Local Business With Digital Marketing," the author interviewed six experts on the subject, including Patnode.

As the article noted, while using social media can help with SEO, optimizing a website is one of the best ways to boost a company's internet presence.

"Regularly post on your Google My Business page and completely fill out the information section inside your Google My Business dashboard," Patnode was quoted as saying in the article. "These two simple actions, in addition to implementing a google review strategy, can place your business on the first Google results page."

The Inc. article, which is titled "How Where You Live Can Impact Your Startup," features advice from a number of successful entrepreneurs, including Patnode. As he told the writer, being close to where a startup is located means the owner is also in proximity to more potential clients. Instead of communicating by phone or through emails, business owners can meet in person with their clients, which can be a major plus.

"There's a trust that's built immediately when you can meet with someone face to face," Patnode said, adding that when he moved to close to his startup, his monthly business revenue went up dramatically, due in large part to being able to meet clients in person.

"That always closes the deal."

The article in Entrepreneur also allowed Patnode to share his insights about SEO, and how it can have either a positive or negative impact on sales.

"The smartest practice is to grab the less competitive markets, which helps sculpt your authority to Google and position you as the top option, creating the future path to showing up in major metropolitan cities," Patnode told the author of the article.

