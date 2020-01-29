The global interactive children's books market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Interactive books help children develop skills and overcome various challenges associated with learning. These books attract children's interest and attention and help them recognize alphabets, sounds, and related words and actions through interactive learning. Moreover, it leads to the development of a reading habit at an early stage, which is crucial in improving creativity among children. In addition, these books allow children to use their imagination power and enhance their vocabulary. Owing to many such benefits, the demand for interactive children's books is increasing among end-users.

As per Technavio, the personalization of storybooks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Interactive Children's Books Market: Personalization of Story Books

Over the recent years, personalized storybooks have become quite popular among children. Many vendors are introducing personalized storybooks that allow children to insert their name, likes, and dislikes into the story. Similarly, some vendors are introducing personalized storybooks that allow children to input their own voices and digital drawings into the story. Such features are grasping the attention of children, which is crucial in driving the demand for interactive children's books. Therefore, the introduction of personalized storybooks is expected to boost the growth of the global interactive children's books market during the forecast period.

"Growing e-commerce and m-commerce market and the increasing number of independently published books will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Interactive Children's Books Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global interactive children's books marketby type (physical books and e-books), distribution channels (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the interactive children's books market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. This is due to the large population of children under the age of 14 years in the region.

