DGAP-Media / 2020-01-29 / 17:02 _GK Software SE is reinforcing its claim to be the world's leading provider of software solutions for the retail sector with its cloud4retail platform. cloud4retail combines what is absolutely essential for a forward-looking solution in one platform: various cloud options, ranging from private to hybrid and even multi-tenant, offer flexibility and the highest levels of performance for innovative retailers. _ GK Software will be demonstrating this enormous flexibility and the expansion opportunities, which the world's leading cloud platform, *cloud4retail*, offers in conjunction with artificial intelligence, at the EuroShop retail trade fair on booth G42 in hall 6. cloud4retail brings together the leading solutions for large retailers with international operations through its OmniPOS, Mobile Customer Assistant and AIR (Artificial Intelligence for Retail) components. cloud4retail provides essential services like a shopping basket, price calculations or loyalty & promotions, within its open platform. It is possible to supplement the overall solution with additional functions directly from the OmniPOS standard software or as micro-services, which are simple and quick to implement and can come from a variety of different sources. The open platform enables retailers to test new concepts very quickly by using various enhancement opportunities - ranging from APIs to HTML-based app enablement - without having to change the software core in the process. This means that innovative solutions for item detection with the help of cameras or even intelligent shelves can be integrated quickly and tested in practice, for example. The classic cashier-operated checkout plays less and less of a role in these scenarios, but all the checkout functions still have to be made available as a top-quality service. Whether you need a frictionless store, self-scanning with smartphones or mobile applications on each possible device - the cloud4retail platform integrates all the touch points in an all-embracing, end-to-end IT concept. GK is inviting programmers to a *hackathon* at the EuroShop fair to demonstrate its product; this will enable users to test how easy it is to develop new functions on the basis of the cloud4retail platform. One example of how to quickly introduce new concepts will be a *fashion pop-up store* on the GK booth; this will demonstrate how innovative concepts can be quickly handled by open services architecture in order to inspire customers as well as seamlessly network all the channels and formats. The issue of *cloud services* is one of the most important items on the agenda for the retail sector. cloud4retail has already been fully designed for use in a cloud and SAP is already selling it. GK Software will be presenting the new cloud services at the EuroShop fair; as a result of them, it is even possible for very large, international organisations to use the OmniPOS leading enterprise solution in a cloud. All the options, ranging from private to hybrid and even a multi-tenant cloud, are feasible here in order to satisfy what retailers of different sizes require. Another major issue at the EuroShop fair will be the topic of *artificial intelligence*. The major focus will be on consistent, individualised services for all the channels as well as automated, dynamic pricing on the basis of machine learning. Artificial intelligence forms an integral part of cloud4retail on the basis of AIR platform (the Artificial Intelligence for Retail). AIR makes available the tools and additional means for specific solutions to meet precise retail requirements like dynamic pricing or personalisation. GK Software SE will also be presenting the latest version of its *mobile merchandise management* solution at the EuroShop fair. It provides all the merchandise management processes in a store directly out of a cloud on an extremely modern technological basis; this is available as an end-to-end service, online and offline, on different mobile devices and with a direct link to the central systems. Another major topic this year will be the issue of *fiscalisation*. Deutsche Fiskal, a subsidiary of GK Software, will be presenting its Fiskal Cloud solution on the GK booth; it enables retailers to meet the challenges of the German "Kassensicherungsverordnung" (Cash Register Security rules) by using a low-cost and future-proof cloud solution. *About GK Software SE* GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. According to a study published by RBR 2019, the Company is one of the leading international providers of POS software and is the second-fastest growing business in the industry in terms of the number of installations worldwide. The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2013, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers. The company employs 1,173 members of staff (figures for 30 September 2019) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Parfümerie Douglas, Coop (Switzerland), EDEKA, Hornbach, Lidl, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Tchibo. The software is currently being used at 304,000 installations across approximately 56,400 stores in 60 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 106.2 million in 2018. *Contact:* GK Software SE Dr. René Schiller Tel.: +49 (0)37464-84-264 Fax: +49 (0)37464-84-15 E-Mail: rschiller@gk-software.com Language: English Company: GK Software SE Waldstraße 7 08261 Schöneck Germany Phone: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15 E-mail: info@gk-software.com Internet: www.gk-software.com

