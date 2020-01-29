Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 757142 ISIN: DE0007571424 Ticker-Symbol: GKS 
Xetra
29.01.20
17:36 Uhr
72,20 Euro
+0,60
+0,84 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
GK SOFTWARE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GK SOFTWARE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,60
72,40
18:00
71,60
72,40
17:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GK SOFTWARE
GK SOFTWARE SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GK SOFTWARE SE72,20+0,84 %