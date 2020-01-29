3 Tips for New Pet Owners are Released by Dr. Hunter Finn

Dr. Finn is a Veterinarian who Practices in Arlington, Texas

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Dr. Hunter Finn, a veterinarian in Arlington, Texas, is pleased to announce that he has just released 3 tips for new pet owners.

Dr. Finn knows that adopting a new pet is an exciting experience. At the same time, he also understands that most pet owners have questions about their new four-legged family member.

This knowledge inspired him to release 3 tips that all new pet owners should keep in mind.

The first tip, Dr. Finn noted, is to establish a relationship with a veterinarian. Whether someone has adopted a young puppy from a breeder or has brought a senior cat from a rescue group into his or her home, it is vital to establish a doctor-patient relationship.

"One extremely valuable reason is so the veterinarian of your choosing can get acquainted with your new fur child and perform a thorough physical exam," Dr. Finn said, adding that physical exams are without a doubt one of the most overlooked tools that veterinarians have because their patients cannot tell them how they feel or "where it hurts".

"We rely on thorough examinations to be able to detect and prevent disease processes. This is extremely important for older adopted animals who have more than likely had a stressful and tough past, but just as important in new puppies as they can have congenital diseases, intestinal parasites, and other conditions that, if untreated, can certainly be life threatening."

Secondly, Dr. Finn strongly suggests that new pet owners invest in pet insurance.

"One of the most frustrating aspects of veterinary medicine is diagnosing a very manageable condition, but being unable to bring relief to an animal solely due to financial constraints," he noted, adding that it is difficult for everyone involved when he diagnoses a treatable condition that the pet owners are unable to take care of due to finances. In the case of an unforeseen health issue, pet insurance will give the beloved dog or cat the best chance to receive the proper care and continue to have a great quality of life.

Finally, Dr. Finn said, it is important for new pet owners to speak with their veterinarian about their fur baby's diet.

"I truly believe that there is not a single diet out there that fits every animal's needs and this is why you should have a discussion with your veterinarian about what diet will best allow your pet to not only survive but thrive," he said.

About Dr. Hunter Finn:

Dr. Hunter Finn is a new veterinarian practicing in Arlington, Texas.

