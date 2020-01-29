CPR Cell Phone Repair Network Expands with New Colorado Store

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates Jereme Scott on the opening of his third franchise location. CPR Thornton joins the industry-leading network of mobile repair specialists, with over 850 electronic repair stores across the world.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Thornton, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/thornton-co

"Looking at the success that Jereme has seen in his other CPR stores, we're very confident in his ability to lead this new team," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "On behalf of CPR Corporate, we're looking forward to the opportunity to deliver more efficient and reliable repair solutions in the greater Denver area, and we look forward to following Jereme's continued success."

Located 10 miles northeast of downtown Denver, Thornton is known for its array of park and recreation centers, as well as its local golf course. In addition to the outdoor opportunities, Thornton is future-oriented and focused on developing its tourism activities. The city currently hosts three annual festivals that provide interactive attractions for locals and tourists alike. Jereme's store, CPR Thornton, is located conveniently within one of the city's main shopping centers, just behind a Chick-Fil-A.

"I'm excited to offer affordable repair solutions to yet another community. I've learned and grown a lot in my other two stores and look forward to assisting my manager Sherman in applying these lessons in the Thornton store. My experienced manager Sherman, along with his staff of trained technicians and I are thrilled to take on this new venture," said store owner, Jereme.

Jereme is originally from Louisiana and currently lives in Parker, CO with his wife and three children. When he's not working, he enjoys snowboarding and hiking. He and his team of professionally trained technicians offer fast and reliable repairs for cell phones, tablets, computers, and more. Whether people are suffering from a cracked screen, water damage, battery issue, or in need of another repair, they're happy to help. To get started on a repair, please visit his store or get in touch at the contact information below:

CPR Cell Phone Repair Thornton is located at:

1281 E. 120th Ave

Unit C.

Thornton, CO 80233

Please contact the store at 303-920-0499

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/thornton-co

Jereme's other stores are located at:

CPR Cell Phone Repair Castle Rock

4991 Factory Shops Blvd

Suite 110A

Castle Rock, CO 80108

720-696-6816

CPR Cell Phone Repair Colorado Springs

3440 N. Academy Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80917

719-573-6154

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 X617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/574484/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Network-Expands-with-New-Colorado-Store