Full Enterprise-wide Social Responsibility Standard Certification from Verego confirms Teleperformance global commitment to social responsibility

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it has received the enterprise-wide Social Responsibility Standard (SRS) Certification Award from Verego for the sixth consecutive year. Teleperformance maintained exceptionally strong scores that, on average, are the highest in the entire industry.

The Verego SRS Certification provides a comprehensive framework for ensuring the effective management of corporate responsibility initiatives. It is awarded to companies that excel in terms of policies and practices in five key areas: Leadership, Ethics, People, Community, and the Environment.

"Over the last six years, Teleperformance has continued to demonstrate their leadership in responsible business practices. Not only has the organization achieved SRS Certification at the enterprise level, but it has also been able to demonstrate that these responsible policies and programs are implemented across their global sites. Leading industry best practices, Teleperformance has continued to develop policies and programs, particularly in the areas of human rights, community engagement, environment and sourcing" said Carole Kerrey, Lead Certification Assessor at Verego.

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Teleperformance Group, stated: "The high scores and consistent attainment of the independent Verego SRS certification confirm our ongoing global commitment to social responsibility. Providing a great work environment for the entire Teleperformance family and caring deeply about the communities where we operate is part of our cultural DNA. As the worldwide leader in its industry, Teleperformance sets a benchmark of excellence as an ethical company that is a socially and environmentally conscious citizen of the world."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 300,000+ employees, spread across 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and dialects and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 $1.18).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

ABOUT VEREGO

Since 2012, Verego has enabled companies around the world to improve the social and environmental responsible performance of their management systems by evaluating their implementation of the Verego Social Responsibility Standard, a common framework of Corporate Responsibility best practice. Developed in collaboration with the Verego Steering Committee, a group of sustainability and procurement experts from across the globe, the standard sets forth the management approaches necessary to be a responsible organization in today's modern business world. In addition to certifying organizations against its best practice standard, Verego offers additional software solutions and audit management support that enable companies to expand the effectiveness of their responsible sourcing and supply chain programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005523/en/

Contacts:

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: +1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Laurent Poinsot Karine Allouis

IMAGE7

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

lpoinsot@image7.fr

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial communication

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15

investor@teleperformance.com