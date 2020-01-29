Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889287 ISIN: FR0000051807 Ticker-Symbol: RCF 
Tradegate
29.01.20
16:49 Uhr
232,20 Euro
+2,20
+0,96 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEPERFORMANCE SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEPERFORMANCE SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
231,80
233,20
18:05
231,80
232,00
18:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELEPERFORMANCE
TELEPERFORMANCE SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELEPERFORMANCE SE232,20+0,96 %