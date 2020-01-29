- €27m in contracts signed abroad including Netflix, Disney, Dreamworks

an Oscar nomination in the Best Animated Film category and three Cesar nominations in the Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score and Best Adapted Screenplay categories

Regulatory News:

Xilam Animation (ISIN: FR0004034072; Symbol: XIL) (Paris:XIL), an independent producer and distributor of animated programming, has completed its review of 2019, a year of remarkable development highlighting the company's several structural accomplishments.

Order book: strong growth of signed contracts in terms of volume and value…

In 2019, Xilam drastically increased the number of contracts signed abroad, which represents a total value of close to €27m. These commitments, which concern commissions to be delivered over several years in certain cases, constitute a watershed mark for the studio and ensure a very high level of new productions activity. In 2019, Xilam completed the delivery of three animation series and began the production and delivery of four others. Xilam benefits therefore from a powerful lever in a rapidly transforming market given the dizzying growth in investment by the major US distribution players.

…and in terms of quality with breakthrough entries into the behemoths of distribution in the US

The quality and diversity of Xilam's productions have enabled the company to broaden and deepen its footprint among unavoidable global players. Xilam announced four major deals signed in 2019 with US giants: I Lost My Body with Netflix (May), Chip 'n' Dale with Disney+ (June), Oggy Oggy with Netflix (October), and Mr Magoo, with Dreamworks (December). The quality of these signatures enhances Xilam's international visibility and it enables to contemplate with a high degree of confidence the next stages of its growth.

Xilam makes a splash with the animated feature I Lost My Body

The film, directed by Jeremy Clapin, was extraordinarily well received and met with both critical acclaim and success among the public. Released in cinemas in France on November 6 and broadcast worldwide on Netflix since November 28, 2019, it has won the highest distinctions in the major international festivals: at the Cannes Film Festival where, for the first time in the history of Critics' Week, an animated film won the Grand Prix; at the Annecy Festival with a historic double-win (Cristal du long-métrage and Audience Award); at the last Annie Awards in Los Angeles, seen as the Oscars of animation, with the Awards for Best Independent Feature, Best Writing and Best Music. The film has won more than 20 awards to date in the US, tied with Toy Story 4. The film will be represented at the prestigious 92nd Academy Awards ceremony in the Best Animated Film category, and at the 45th César Awards ceremony in three categories: Best Animated Feature Film, Best Original Score and Best Adapted Screenplay. These successes pave the way to the all-audience and adult animation segment which is set to experience strong growth going forward.

The OGGYand the Cockroaches brand makes its debut at the Musée Grévin

OGGY is making a landmark entrance at one of the capital's most popular and family-friendly venues, as it represents one of the very first popular characters from a television children's program. This event marks the consecration of a character that celebrated his twentieth birthday in 2018 and who continues to delight children in nearly 200 countries around the world.

Strengthening expertise and innovation capacity: the acquisition of Cube Creative, the world-renowned French CGI specialist

Xilam has finalized the acquisition of a 50.1% stake in Cube Creative, an internationally recognized French expert in computer-generated animation to strengthen its production capacity in this field. Cube Creative checks a major technological box that will accelerate Xilam's deployment of new technologies. Cube Creative already has a solid order book of proprietary productions that will benefit from Xilam's editorial and commercial expertise.

Structuring of editorial and financial management with the arrival of international industry experts

Xilam has continued to strengthen its management team with the arrival of Caterina Gonnelli (Editorial Director) and Fabrice Cantou (CFO and head of strategy).

Caterina Gonnelli, an international figure formerly specialized in acquisitions and development at The Walt Disney Company Europe, will oversee the development of new productions and the renewal of Xilam's offerings. Her expertise will enable Xilam to further extend its reach to all distribution channels and platforms worldwide.

Fabrice Cantou brings significant experience in the digital sector, both in France and internationally, including almost 10 years spent at Dailymotion. He is responsible for the Group's financial management as well as supervising external growth transactions and the implementation of strategic changes.

Marc du Pontavice, Chairman and CEO of Xilam, shared: '2019 has been a banner year for Xilam Animation in terms of development and international recognition. We have taken important steps and solidified our business model. In a context of battling streaming platforms, players are well aware of the quality offered by our animated content, and we are more than ever confident about our prospects for the coming years

About Xilam

Xilam is one of Europe's leading animation companies, creating, producing and distributing original children's and family entertainment content across TV, film and digital media platforms.

Founded in 1999 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and four feature films. The company's portfolio includes the multi award-winning animated feature I Lost my Body which won the Nespresso Grand Prize at the Semaine de la Critique in Cannes Film Festival 2019 in addition to the Cristal for a Feature Film and Audience Award at Annecy International Animated Film Festival 2019, alongside internationally successful brands such as Oggy the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko, The Daltons, Mr Magoo and its pre-school series, Paprika. Broadcast in over 190 countries on all the major TV networks and digital platforms, including YouTube with over 300 million video views monthly, Xilam's programme catalogue makes the company one of the top global content providers in animation. Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200129005600/en/

Contacts:

Marc du Pontavice Chairman and CEO

Fabrice Cantou CFO and Head of Strategy

Tél: 01 40 18 72 00

Agence SHAN Alexandre Daudin (Press relations) Florent Alba (Investors relations)

Tél: 01 44 50 51 76 01 44 50 51 71