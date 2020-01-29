Albert Boufarah, CEO SAMR Inc. Launches Astounding Fluorescent Bulb and Battery Recycling Program in the United States

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / President and CEO of SAMR Inc. Albert Boufarah, the leading recycler of electronic scrap and information technology asset disposition (ITAD) in the United State, has recently announced its new QuickPaq program.

This Program was designed for customers to be able to quickly and simply manage, store, and ship their used fluorescent lamps and batteries straight to SAMR Inc. for safe processing. "This has made recycling fluorescent bulbs and batteries more expedient for US residents and business owners" says CEO Albert Boufarah.

United States residents are able to order specially sealed boxes that come with a protective liner to securely store and ship their items at no additional cost. They then can return the boxes to SAMR Inc., located in Lakewood New Jersey, easily by contacting FedEx or UPS to arrange for pickup. This program is especially suitable for residents, businesses, schools and other organizations seeking easy-to-use e-waste recycling.

Specially designed boxes to accommodate the safe shipping of your fluorescent lamps, and batteries can be purchased on http://samrinc.us/ or click here to learn more about our QuickPaq program. The prices listed on the website included everything from the boxes themselves to the cost of recycling.

