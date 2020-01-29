Distribution Technology: 3rd Party Logistics Company Celebrates 50 Years In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Distribution Technology proudly soared beyond the half-century mark for the company last week, celebrating its successes and growth with the entire team.

Since 1969, the family-owned and operated asset-based third-party logistics and transportation company has helped partners launch new businesses, respond to rapid growth and expansion from small and medium-sized businesses to large national and international organizations.

Company founder and Chairman of the Board, Rock Miralia told team members, "It isn't easy to start a business, find and recruit the people to perform the service tasks required and achieve the success we have enjoyed for 50 years."

Rock went on to say, "I have followed some basic beliefs since our beginning that are keys to our performance. We believe and follow the Golden Rule - to treat others as we would treat ourselves, and to share our financial success with all our associates through Profit-Sharing. Our work environment should resemble a family company, where we help those in need the best we can. It was at our earliest Employee Committee Meeting that we adopted our motto, "Best People - Best Warehouses'."

President & CEO, Tom Miralia noted, "For the past five decades our company has strived to provide creative, innovative, effective warehouse handling, storage, and transportation services for our clients. By working with us they are offered a competitive edge to help grow their business. Our goal is to help them grow and grow with them."

About Distribution Technology

Established in 1969, Distribution Technology operates more than 1,000,000 square feet of distribution center space in the Charlotte Metro region, and supports companies in the retail, food and beverage, chemical and manufacturing industries, and operates consolidation centers for national retail giants. The company offers rail-served and food-grade facilities as well and provides a full range of third-party logistics and management services to industry, including shared client warehousing, manufacturing support, contract distribution center operations and transportation management through its fleet of trucks and brokerage division.

Additional information about Distribution Technology is available at https://www.distributiontechnology.com.

