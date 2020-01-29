Omega Protein Statement on Virginia Menhaden Legislation

REEDVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2020 / Today, two pieces of legislation in the Virginia General Assembly, both focusing on menhaden management, passed out of their respective committees. If this legislation were adopted, it would establish a path for Virginia's menhaden fishery to come into compliance with the Atlantic Menhaden Management Plan of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC). The bills would also transfer management of the fishery in Virginia from the General Assembly to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC).

The following is a statement from Omega Protein's Director of Public Affairs, Ben Landry:

"Being in compliance with the ASMFC management plan and avoiding a potential moratorium on the fishery is in the best interest of the hundreds of Omega Protein employees and management team members in Reedville, as well as the many more Virginians throughout the Commonwealth who depend on the industry for their livelihoods. Omega Protein looks forward to working with the staff and Commissioners at the VMRC to ensure that the menhaden fishery continues to be sustainable and productive."

About Omega Protein

Omega Protein Corporation is a century old nutritional product company that develops, produces and delivers healthy products throughout the world to improve the nutritional integrity of foods, dietary supplements and animal feeds. Omega Protein's mission is to help people lead healthier lives with better nutrition through sustainably sourced ingredients such as highly refined specialty oils, specialty proteins products and nutraceuticals. Omega Protein is a division of Cooke Inc., a family owned fishery company based in New Brunswick, Canada.

The Company operates seven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company also has a long-term supply contract with Ocean Harvesters, which owns 30 vessels which harvest menhaden, a fish abundantly found off the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. The Company's website is www.omegaprotein.com.

All fishing vessels formerly owned by Omega Protein are owned and operated by Ocean Harvesters, an independent company.

