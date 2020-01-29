LocoSoco Group Plc - Issue of Equity

LocoSoco Group Plc

("LocoSoco", or "the Company")

Issue of Shares

Wednesday 29th January 2020

LocoSoco Group Plc, the Wiener Borse traded company that builds technology to profit from creating sustainable communities, announces the issue of 30,000 new ordinary shares at £1 per share to Novus Communications Ltd in part settlement of an agreement to provide investor relations services.

The Company also issues 1,000,000 new ordinary shares at 25p per share to William John (HV) plc as a result of their exercise of warrants.

Following the issue of shares, the Company announces that in accordance with Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), the total issued share capital of the Company with voting rights is 13,863,733 ordinary shares.

About LocoSoco Group Plc

LocoSoco builds technology to profit from creating sustainable communities. We work with community partners to turn community assets into eco-enterprises enabling them to generate additional revenues whilst going green.

Community partners have the opportunity to engage with their local community on sustainability, whilst also earning additional revenue for themselves, their businesses and causes.

LocoSoco Group Plc listed on the Austrian Wiener Borse Direkt Market in February 2019.