Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jan-2020 / 18:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 28-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 373.0792 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24165 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 43395 EQS News ID: 963579 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2020 12:17 ET (17:17 GMT)